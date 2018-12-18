GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ill treatment of animals case after they received an anonymous tip at the end of November.
Upon arrival deputies said they found five emaciated pitbulls in the back yard of a residence along Cemetery Road in Greenwood County. The officials investigating noticed two pitbulls, along with two pit bull puppies.
One of the puppies' ribs were visible, and it had sores all over its backside, the deputy reported. All of the dogs were underweight, he said. None of the animals had appropriate shelter, or clean water, he said.
The deputy then tried to give the family dog houses for the animals. However, when he was in between route to the locations, the owner of the animals called and told him about two of the past puppies dying, along with the mother.
After the phone call, the investigating deputy confiscated the animals and placed them in the shelter, one of the puppies later died from it's condition, the shelter reported to the deputy.
The owner of the animals told the deputy that he believed someone had poisoned his dogs, the deputy found no evidence of poison at the residence.
The owner of the animals has been arrested.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.