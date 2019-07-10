ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County dispatchers confirmed deputies and EMS were on scene of a reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Abbeville Highway early Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:51 p.m. on July 9 in reference to a stabbing at an apartment within Meadow Run.
Deputies tell FOX Carolina that two people were in a verbal altercation that escalated and turned physical. Deputies say the two people involved in the fight parted ways, and as one man attempted to leave the scene in his vehicle, deputies say the other person attempted to pull him out of the car, prompting the man to stab the other person in what police say right now looks like self defense.
Deputies say no warrants were issued or arrests made. The sheriff's office says the person who was stabbed received non life-threatening injuries.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County Coroner called to scene along Easley Bridge Road
Greenwood deputies say one person injured in shooting at H2O UltraLounge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.