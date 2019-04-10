LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Laurens County said a man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after a shooting Tuesday.
Deputies said they were called to an address on South Harper Street Tuesday and found a man who had been shot in his lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital.
“Investigators were quickly able to identify the shooter as Travis Omandell Miller and located him at a residence on Copeland Street in Laurens,” captain Robert Wilkie said in a news release.
Miller was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possess of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
