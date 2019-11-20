GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies in Greenville County say a woman is in custody following a fatal shooting at a Motel 6.
Greenville County deputies responded Tuesday night to the Motel 6 along Wade Hampton Boulevard to investigate a call for a break-in. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they located a deceased male inside one of the rooms.
The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as 22 year old David Edens. The coroner said Edens was found with some type of wound, but will need to do an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say 25-year-old Kodesha Iyuna Bryson turned herself in to law enforcement following the incident.
According to deputies, Bryson and Edens had a previous relationship.
We're told before the altercation with Edens, Bryson busted out the window of at least one other motel room while searching for Edens. Once she found him, deputies say a altercation occurred and Bryson shot Edens, resulting in his death.
Bryson is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and malicious damage.
She's being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS - SC lawmakers to look at new legislation aimed at enhancing penalties for hate crimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.