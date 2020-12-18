SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a father and son pinned a suspect to the ground until they arrived after the suspect was caught rummaging through a vehicle.
Deputies said it happened Thursday on Clark Road.
Deputies said the father, 42, approached the suspect, 20-year-old Anton Sidorchuk, after his son, 21, saw the stranger going through the father’s truck.
The father told deputies Sidorchuk ran off and he chased him onto a neighboring property where Sidorchuk pulled a knife. The father said he grabbed the hand with the knife, twisted it behind Sidorchuk’s back, and slammed the suspect to the ground, where he and his son held him until deputies arrived and cuffed the suspect.
Deputies said the father identified several of his belongings that were in the suspect’s possession, including:
- 2 knives
- 1 Hammock
- 1 set of earbuds
- 1 set of air pods
- 1 screw driver kit
- 1 opened pack of batteries
- 1 Freetech jacket
Deputies said they charged Sidorchuk with assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carbreaking.
