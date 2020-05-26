GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old they say went missing Monday afternoon.
According to deputies, Summer Chere' Stewart was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25.
She is described as standing 5'6'' tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.
On Wednesday, deputies said the FBI and numerous other local agencies had joined in the search for Summer.
"There has been numerous calls and messages sent reporting FALSE information circulating on social media. The FALSE information is that Summer has been located. Summer has NOT been located and we are continuing to actively search for her," said Sgt. Jeff Graham in a news release on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 942-832 or call 911.
