RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two suspects are wanted on felony warrants for common law robbery in Rutherford County, and officials are asking the public's help in locating their whereabouts.
On September 2nd, deputies responded to the Days Inn along College Avenue in Forest City in reference to an assault and robbery. The victim had to receive medical treatment.
The suspects were identified as Harley Jean Angle, 18, of Lawndale, and Brayon Triston Rhodes, 22.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that knows the whereabouts of the above individuals to please contact Crimestoppers at 828-286-TIPS (8477).
MORE NEWS
A baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.