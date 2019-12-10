SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies seized $3 million in cash hidden inside a tractor trailer they pulled over on the side of I-85.
The bust happened on December 7.
Deputies said the tractor trailer was headed south on I-85 when deputies pulled it over.
The cash was found hidden inside barrels that were supposed to contain raw pork shoulders.
“The Sheriff's Office has reason to believe that the money was headed to the US/Mexican border and also believe that the money was a result of drug sales throughout the region,” the agency said in a news release.
Federal authorities are also investigating.
The sheriff’s office said no additional details would be released at this time.
