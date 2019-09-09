GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Monday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 51-year-old Christopher Sheppard Leonard has been found.
Deputies say Leonard, who suffers from dementia, was found in the general area that he went missing. No other details were released.
On Sunday, deputies said Leonard was last seen around 9:00 a.m. along Garrison Road in the Pelzer area. Deputies say he was wearing a navy blue shirt and light colored shorts.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Team are assisted in the search.
