PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed Sunday afternoon that a man's body was found in the Saulda River.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they, along with local fire and EMS crews, were dispatched to the scene near the 4700 block of Farrs Bridge Road in Easley.
According to officials, nearby homeowners discovered the man floating near the bank of the river and notified authorities.
Chief Hashe with the Sheriff's Office said the man was fully clothed when found. At this time, no obvious signs of trauma have been discovered.
Hashe says it appears the man had been floating in the water for several hours, perhaps longer.
Monday morning, the Pickens County Coroner identified the man as Steven Carroll Fletcher, 38, of Piedmont. His exact cause of death has yet to be released.
Steven's vehicle was found a couple hundred yards further on the river's bank, Hashe said.
Hashe also reported no physical injury to Mr. Fletcher, but a toxicology report is pending.
