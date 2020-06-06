LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of five individuals in connection to a meth lab on Saturday.
Deputies say that on June 5th, they responded to North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court in reference to an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained and deputies seized the following:
- Xanax
- Heroine
- Fentanyl
- 54 grams of methamphetamine
- 26 grams of marijuana
- A firearm and ammo
- 4 scales
- One active meth lab
- Meth lab materials
- Large quantity of Sudafed pills
The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection to the meth lab:
Shawn Ross Seibert of Laurens- Trafficking Meth, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, Possession with Intent To Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.
Robert Wade Mann Jr of Laurens and Kellen Michael Ross of Waterloo were charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.
Heather Marie Wymer of the residence and Joe Michael Lawson of Greenwood were charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.
