SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Five Upstate restaurants were busted for allegedly serving alcohol without proper identification, deputies say in a media report.
The Tactical Apprehension Confrontation team with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office went undercover into each business, and officials purchased a Bud Light beer in each one, the reports say.
After each transaction was performed without proper identification, the confidential informant notified officials with Spartanburg County, who came in and issued each server a citation.
The incidents took place at the following restaurants: Corona on E. Blackstock Road, Buffalo Wild Wings along W.O. Ezell Boulevard, Buffalo Wild Wings on E. Blackstock Road, M Fresh Asian Fusion along Boiling Springs Road, Antonio Betolo's Pizza on Boiling Springs Road.
