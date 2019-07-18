ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies were forced to shoot a dog during a narcotics investigation, Thursday afternoon.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigations Unit was reportedly conducting a search warrant along Circle Drive, in Pendleton. While attempting to take a subject into custody, deputies were attacked by an aggressive pit bull and were forced to shoot the dog in self-defense, they told media.
The dog is deceased but no one else was injured, deputies say.
The incident will be investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit.
