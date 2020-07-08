GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced charges in the January murder of a Piedmont man.
32-year-old Jeffrey Mitchel Snipes, who was known as Mitch by his close friends and family, was found dead inside his Old Grove Road home on January 22, 2020.
His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head.
Through their investigation, deputies were able to charge four individuals in his death. They are:
- Edward Gary Akridge
- Jonathon Eugene Merchant
- Arian Grace Jeane
- Joshua Lee Scott Brown
According to warrants, all four have been charged with murder. Merchant, Jeane and Brown are also facing possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.
Investigators say they determined the suspects and Snipes knew each other.
The investigation remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Police: 4 charged with murder in connection to teen killed after attending graduation party in Anderson Co.
Officials: 2 occupants okay after small plane trying to take off on Lake Jocassee malfunctioned & crashed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.