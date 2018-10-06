SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County deputies said one person is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night.
Deputies said they responded to Sugar Ridge road in Boiling Springs around 11 p.m.
They found a man shot multiple times. Though, deputies say his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
He was transported to the hospital where deputies say he remains Saturday afternoon.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
