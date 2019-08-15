Christopher Chad Duncan

Christopher Chad Duncan is charged with murder two months after the drowning of Justin Cash on the Broad River. This person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Cherokee County S.O./ August 15, 2019)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies have charged a Gaffney man with murder, saying he is responsible for the drowning death of a Blacksburg man that happened in June 2019.

CCSO says 34-year-old Christopher Chad Duncan was booked into the detention center on August 14 and was denied bond the next day. CCSO says he is responsible for the death of 35-year-old Justin William Cash.

Cash drowned on the Broad River near Blacksburg on June 14. His body was found floating near the Cherokee Falls dam and had to be pulled by rescue crews. He was found in water that was about 5 feet deep.

CCSO did not release further information Thursday night, but did say the pathologist and coroner provided evidence to support the charges in addition to CCSO's own investigation.

