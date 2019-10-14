GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman Monday morning after she reportedly fired a 'warning shot' at a man - hitting him in the chest.
Deputies say they were called to a shooting with possible injuries at a residence along West Lane in Gaffney around 8:09 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were met with a woman who told them she fired at a man she believed to be looking for her husband.
After further questioning, deputies were able to determine the two had an altercation that prompted the woman to retrieve a .22 caliber pistol from inside the residence.
The woman, now identified as Joyce Ann Hall, said she fired one shot as a 'warning.'
Deputies learned the male victim was transported to a hospital by friends, and was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Arrest warrants were obtained for 49-year-old Hall. She has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies ask that anyone who might have more information on the shooting to contact Investigator Lieutenant Christopher Parnell at (864) 489-4722 ext. 117 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
