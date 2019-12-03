GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a gas station employee was assaulted, and cash was stolen, in an armed robbery Monday night.
Deputies say they initially responded to the Pump and Munch on White Horse Road around 9 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they found a victim - an employee - had been pistol whipped and was bleeding.
Through an investigation, deputies determined two masked suspects entered the establishment with weapons. They demanded cash and assaulted the employee before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The investigation remains ongoing.
