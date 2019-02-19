EAST FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies said an Atlanta man was arrested early Tuesday morning after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement pulled over a car and found more than a pound of meth in the vehicle.
The traffic stop happened on US Highway 25 South.
Deputies said they found 474 grams of methamphetamine in the car.
Damian Lewis Furtch, 34, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine by possession; felony trafficking in methamphetamine by transport; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance; and felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance.
