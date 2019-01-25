Rutherford, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials have executed a search warrant along Hwy 64, and two suspects have been arrested.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford Police Department worked together in a joint effort and seized 185 grams of marijuana during the search.
Deputies also found 240 oxycodone pills, two handguns, US currency, and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
Two of the occupants of the residence were arrested, officials reports.
One was identified as Iykiemie Hassan Franklin, and was charged with trafficking opiates, PWIMSD Schedule VI, two counts firearm by felon, maintain dwelling and drug paraphernalia. Franklin received $90,000.00 secured bond.
The second individual was identified as Micah Brooks, and was charged with two counts aid and abet firearm by felon, trafficking opiates, PWIMSD Schedule VI, maintain dwelling and drug paraphernalia. Brooks received $25,000.00 secured bond, officials say.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.