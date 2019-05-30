SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said Friday a Gray Court man had been charged with a long list of offenses after an investigation into sexual abuse involving an underage girl.
Deputies said they began investigating on April 22 and learned of numerous incidents between 2016 and 2019 where the suspect abused the victim at three different residences and roadways in Spartanburg County.
Deputies said they made arrangements to interview the suspect, Cody Allen Hudson, 31, on Wednesday but Hudson didn’t show up.
The investigators then presented evidence to the judge which led to arrest warrants charging Hudson with 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, and once warrant for an additional sex offense.
According to the warrants, the victim was between 11 and 14 when the abuse occurred.
Spartanburg County deputies said they were able to track Hudson down with assistance from Laurens County deputies and he was booked into the detention center Wednesday night.
He’s being held in jail on no bond.
