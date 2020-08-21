GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have safely located a teen living with autism who went missing Friday night.
13-year-old Majayes Lavar Thomas-Henderson, or MJ, was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Friday evening on Maplestead Farm Court.
GCSO asked for the public's help in finding MJ, and reported around 11:48 p.m. MJ had been safely located.
