GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have safely located a teen living with autism who went missing Friday night.

13-year-old Majayes Lavar Thomas-Henderson, or MJ, was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Friday evening on Maplestead Farm Court. 

GCSO asked for the public's help in finding MJ, and reported around 11:48 p.m. MJ had been safely located.

