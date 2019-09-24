GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a woman who has been missing for several days, and was without her necessary medication has been found.
Deputies say 56-year-old Joy Davis was last seen on September 21 around 6 p.m. She was driving a 2011 Honda Acord with SC License Plate #DWA-575.
Joy suffers from medical issues, and deputies say she is without her important medication.
Tuesday afternoon, deputies said she had been located.
MORE NEWS:
President Trump says he will release Ukraine phone transcript
Police: Simpsonville boy drove alone to Charleston to meet man from Snapchat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.