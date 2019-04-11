GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a Greer man is behind bars for allegedly uploading and viewing child pornography on a free file-sharing service.
According to SCSO, they received six cyber tips around April 2 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tips indicated someone in Greer was uploading child pornography to the site named "Motherless", and the Special Victims Unit moved to investigate on April 11.
SCSO says they executed a search warrant on the 29-year-old Jake Ryan Cooke that day, and that he reportedly confessed to uploading images containing child pornography to the site. He then surrendered to deputies two cell phones which contained the images he uploaded, which showed underage girls being sexually exploited.
SCSO has since charged Cooke with 10 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. As of writing, bond has not been set.
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security also aided in executing the search warrant on Cooke.
