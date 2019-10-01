PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said their hazardous device team was called to a vacant home in on Old Georgia Road in Pelzer after suspicious items were found inside Tuesday.
Deputies say upon responding, they discovered multiple improvised grenades, two pipe bombs that were roughly four-inches long, and several blasting caps inside.
They believe the residence has been vacant for roughly two years, and the items were inside for a significant amount of time.
All items were rendered safe, and deputies say they're wrapping up their investigation.
Deputies said there is no threat to the public.
