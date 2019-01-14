GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a suspect involved in striking a deputy with a vehicle.
Deputies say they arrived at 'Joey's Fireworks' on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in response to a call of a suspicious vehicle.
The responding deputy said they found a late 90s, four door black Honda in the parking lot upon arrival. When the deputy got out of their vehicle, the driver of the Honda started their engine and drove at the deputy.
Though the deputy gave several verbal commands to stop and turn the car off, deputies say the car continued moving forward and hit the deputy. He fired at the vehicle, but it sped away. Deputies say it was heading North on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Monday, deputies said they arrested a 15-year-old male they say was driving the car and charged him with attempted murder and resisting arrest. Deputies say a minor female was also in the car, who at this time has not been charged.
The deputy did sustain minor injuries to his leg from the hit.
According to deputies, neither occupant in the vehicle was struck by the deputy's gunfire.
This is an active investigation by both GCSO and SLED.
The sheriff's office says a Critical incident Community Briefing can be expected to be released in the next 45 days.
