PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested Robert Anthony Owens in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Antuwan Marquise Shippy of Pacolet.
According to deputies, Owens was picked up around 6 a.m. in Union County.
Thursday, county dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina that Pacolet police were on scene leading the investigation on the 600 block of Dogwood Circle. Dispatchers also confirmed the coroner was responding around 9:19 p.m.
Early Friday morning, the Spartanburg County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Antuwan Marquise Shippy of Pacolet. The coroner says the office was summoned to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where Shippy was pronounced dead around 9:06 p.m.
Owens is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The coroner's office says they will perform their exam later on Friday to determine the exact cause of death.
