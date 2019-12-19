WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was last seen by her family on Dec. 12 may be traveling with a boy in the Columbia, SC area.
Deputies said they are trying to find Alexis Breanna Payne, who was last seen by her mother before school on Dec. 12.
The girl was wearing gray leggings and a blue shirt. Alexis is 5’2 tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black and red hair, blue eyes, and a nose piercing.
Deputies believe Alexis is traveling with Ryan Jason Clark, 18, in a blue pickup truck with NC tag HCM-5348.
Deputies believe the teens may be in Columbia, South Carolina.
Anyone with info is asked to contact Haywood County communications at (828) 452-6600.
