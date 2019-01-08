Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are currently searching for a suspect who used a moped as a getaway vehicle after a burglary on January 5th.
The male subject pictured here made entry into an enclosed garage on Bill Mouchet Road and made off with some property. The suspect was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and gloves.
He also had on a baseball cap with red, white and black stripes on the bill. The suspect was riding on a moped at the time of the incident.
If you recognize this individual or have information about this incident, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and speak to Detective Mitchell at (864) 260-4408.
Citizens can also choose to report tips through Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:
1) Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)
2) Submit a tip using the online tip form at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585
3) Using the Crime Stoppers P3 app found here: http://p3intel.com/mobile.htm
Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of the subject may be eligible for a cash reward. All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and treated with utmost confidentiality.
PLEASE NOTE: Tips submitted directly to law enforcement agencies, rather than through Crime Stoppers, are not eligible for rewards.
