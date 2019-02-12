Tractor Trailer suspect

Greenville County needs your help in identifying a suspect in the larceny of a tractor and trailer, that were stolen off White Horse Road on February 8th. 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County Deputies need the public's help in identifying a larceny suspect and the getaway vehicle. 

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information pertaining to a theft of the pictured Kubota Skid Steer and Trailer that occurred on February 8, 2019, at the Duke Power sub-station, located at 1120 White Horse Road.

Deputies ask for anyone with information pertaining to this incident, including the whereabouts of the stolen equipment, to call Investigator Gilstrap at 864-608-2996 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME

