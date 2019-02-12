GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County Deputies need the public's help in identifying a larceny suspect and the getaway vehicle.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information pertaining to a theft of the pictured Kubota Skid Steer and Trailer that occurred on February 8, 2019, at the Duke Power sub-station, located at 1120 White Horse Road.
Deputies ask for anyone with information pertaining to this incident, including the whereabouts of the stolen equipment, to call Investigator Gilstrap at 864-608-2996 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME
