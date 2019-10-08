HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 40-year-old man, who was last seen around August 26th, according to deputies.
Deputies say Jason Phillips was last heard from when he told a coworker that he was going to Greer, South Carolina, to locate parts for a vehicle, and never returned.
Jason reportedly does not have a functioning vehicle and his method of travel is unknown. Deputies say Jason is around 6'1" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on Jason's whereabouts they are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.
MORE NEWS
Greenville Co. Coroner confirms body found along Old Spartanburg Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.