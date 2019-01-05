Henderson, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the following individuals: Cameron Gregory Sellers, age 25, of Harper Road in Hendersonville and Christina Noelle Whittington, age 31 of Tall Timbers Trail in Dana.
On Saturday morning at 9 a.m., January 5, 2019, deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service near the Kanuga Road area.
There, deputies met with an individual who told them they had been threatened with a handgun and robbed of U.S. Currency. Detectives have obtained felony warrants on the two suspects for Robbery W/Dangerous Weapon and the investigation continues.
There was no known direction of travel but the suspects were last operating a silver/gray Kia SUV.
Should anyone see or know the whereabouts of either suspect, use caution and please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911 or 911 immediately.
