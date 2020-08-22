HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say two men are in jail after they and two federal agencies arrested the men for trafficking heroin into the county.
HCSO says they, the Department of Homeland Security, and inspectors with the U.S. Postal Service executed a search warrant at a home on Dana Road on August 14. The search warrant stemmed from an investigation HCSO had been conducting on the residence, and they seized the following from the home:
- 2.15 pounds of black tar heroin
- 1.25 pounds of marijuana
- Six firearms with two suppressors
- $1,000 in U.S. currency
The two men arrested were identified as Juan Vera and Jordan Staton, both of Hendersonville. Both have been charged with trafficking opium/heroin and are held at the county detention center. Both are under a $1.5 million secured bond.
HCSO says the investigation is still continuing and more warrants for the men will likely be issued.
