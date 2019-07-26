SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man is facing several warrants from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office after repeatedly firing a gun into a woman's home, deputies reported.
On Thursday, July 25th, officers responded to a home and met with the homeowner who reported the shooting.
The homeowner said when she was home, she heard what sounded like gunfire, she then opened the door and saw a subject identified only as "Mario" walking up her driveway.
The suspect was firing a revolver repeatedly into her Williams Street home.
When the suspect saw the homeowner come out the door, he pointed the gun at her and asked "where the white people were that had taken over his property" deputies say.
Upon investigation it was found that the suspect has no claim to the property.
The homeowner then slammed the door and called 911, deputies say.
She could hear more rounds being fired, she told deputies.
Officers were able to locate 5 bullet holes in the residence, dispatch officials also confirmed gunfire being heard when the call was made.
A short time later, deputies located the suspect on Textile Road nearby the scene. The suspect was identified as Ignacio Mario Barajas.
Initially, Barajas did not comply with verbal commands from deputies and ended up being tased and hit the ground face first.
Upon a criminal history check, deputies found Barajas was not able to possess a firearm.
A judge issued warrants for unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
