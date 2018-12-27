TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a homicide investigation had been launched after a man's body was found near train tracks in Taylors Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to the Chick Springs and Michell Drive area in Taylors for a report of a deceased body reported near the train tracks.
They said personnel with the train company discovered the body of a man, between 40-50 years of age, around 7:30 p.m.
"I can confirm that the case is being investigated as a homicide however other details are not available for release due to the ongoing investigation," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an email on Thursday.
Bolt said additional information would be forthcoming.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
