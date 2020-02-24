COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man suspected of human trafficking was arrested on Feb. 21 after deputies found a victim hiding in a 911 caller’s back yard.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Wildwood Lane in Elgin, where they found the female victim.
“It was determined that this victim was from North Carolina and had been held against her will at a Smyrna Road house. She escaped the house and hid in a wooded area with temperatures in the mid-20s. The victim stated she was drugged and locked in the house for over a week,” deputies said on Facebook on Monday.
Deputies said they got a warrant to search the house on Smyrna Road and found all the windows covered or painted and padlocks on all bedroom doors.
“It was determined through our investigation that the victim was left there about a week ago by her boyfriend who owed money to Demetrius McIlwain,” deputies said.
Deputies also found two other victims were located at the Smyrna Road residence. Both women told deputies they performed sexual acts with multiple people in return for drugs from McIlwain.
“However, neither of those victims would agree to accept help from KCSO,” deputies said.
FBI and SLED were in to aid in the investigation.
McIlwain was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Additional charges are pending.
“McIlwain has an extensive criminal history including (but not limited to) convictions for Assault & Battery With Intent to Kill, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Burglary 1st Degree. He was released from prison in 2018 after serving a 20 year sentence and is currently a registered sex offender in Aiken County,” deputies added.
The suspect is being held in jail without bond.
