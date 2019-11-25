ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a 48-year-old woman died at the hospital after being shot Sunday night, and Spartanburg County deputies said her husband is charged with murder.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Angela Walker Faulkner passed away shortly before 11 p.m. Clevenger said Faulker suffered a gunshot wound. Arrest warrants in the case revealed she was shot in the head.
Faulkner lived on Hobbysville Road in Roebuck, where deputies said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said the initial call was for an accidental shooting.
Deputies said the suspect, Danny Ray Faulkner, the victim's husband, initially told them that he and the victim were having an argument when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head. He told deputies the victim was able to turn the gun toward her own head and pull the trigger while the suspect was still holding the gun.
Danny Ray Faulkner was taken to the sheriff's office, where deputies said he repeated his original statement. However, deputies said they learned that prior to calling 911, Faulkner called two family members and reportedly told them he had shot the victim.
Deputies said other evidence found at the crime scene did not support to Faulkner's claims.
After taking the evidence to the solicitor's office, deputies said warrants were signed charging Faulkner with murder and possession of a violent crime.
