SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects they say were part of a group responsible for package thefts in Boiling Springs.
On December 16, deputies announced that Cristy Denine Cummings, from Easley, had ten active warrants out for her arrest after they identified her as one of three suspects.
Greer Police reported they had arrested Cummings around 2:30 in the morning, with two other suspects shoplifting at a local Wal-Mart.
She was officially charged with the following:
- Financial transaction card theft
- Grand larceny
- Receiving stolen goods
- Petite larceny (7 counts)
In custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Cummings met with investigators and helped them identify the other two people accused of being "porch pirates."
Amber Nicole Aiken, of Pickens, and Franklin Floyd Bentley, of Marietta, are wanted in connection to the porch thefts.
Aiken has active warrants for five counts of petit larceny, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. Deputies say her charges have been enhanced due to a criminal history.
Bentley's active warrants are for grand larceny and receiving stolen goods.
Deputies note that neither Aiken nor Bentley are the suspects Cummings was arrested alongside by the Greer Police Department.
Anyone with information on the suspects' locations is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or submit a tip via the Sheriff's Office website.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Crew planting pine trees discovers skeletal remains found deep in Union Co. woods
(1) comment
Some people need to get a job. The economy is doing good. No excuses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.