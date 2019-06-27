BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area behind an Arden apartment complex on Tuesday.
On Thursday deputies identified the deceased as 25-year-old Arthur Jay Wilcox.
Deputies said they used tattoos and latent prints to make the identification.
Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was performed and the results are pending.
Wilcox was found dead behind River Glen Apartments.
MORE NEWS - Baby sea turtles of world's most endangered species hatch on SC beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.