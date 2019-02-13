GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said they have identified one of two men sought after a woman was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening.
According to Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call of a reported armed robbery and shooting around 6:32 p.m. at Wisewood Apartments on Florida Avenue.
Graham says two victims told deputies that they were in the parking lot when two men approached them with guns and attempted to rob them.
The victims then said that when the suspects realized there was nothing to take, they started to walk away- only for one of the suspects to turn and shoot a single shot.
Graham said a woman was shot in the side of her abdomen. She was transported via EMS to Self Regional.
The victims could only describe the male suspects as wearing dark and light hoodies. The men fled in a vehicle, but deputies did not have a description available.
On Wednesday, deputies said investigators were still conducting several interviews with people in the case and looking into several leads.
Their investigation led them to identify Darrell Xavier Reed, 20, of Greenwood as one of the suspects. Warrants were obtained against Reed for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office 864-942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
(1) comment
ethnic violence seems to be increasing in gwd .
