CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies said they have have opened an investigation after finding a body in a wooded area on the evening of July 31.
On Thursday, deputies identified the deceased as Elizabeth May Mann.
"She had no known health conditions that we believe would have contributed to her death, so we are treating it as a suspicious death," Public Information Officer Aaron Sarver said in a news release. "The autopsy is expected to take several more weeks due to the state of decomposition of the body. We do not have a cause of death at this time."
Mann's body was found near Justice Ridge Terrace while executing a search warrant at a home there.
Deputies said the death investigation is ongoing.
