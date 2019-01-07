SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville Police have announced the arrest of two suspects connected to a burglary from November of last year.
On Friday police identified the two suspects they say were connected to the robbery. On Monday, both were arrested at approximately 3:30 a.m. by the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Clay, Florida.
The incident took place on November 16 of last year at The Gun Shop within Simpsonville City limits.
Friday, officers identified Quincey LaJuan Chapman and Courtney Michelle Burns as suspects in the case.
According to the manager of The Gun Shop, Chapman likely cut a hole in their HVAC system and crawled through the vents into the shop. He then supposedly came down through a ceiling tile in the shop's classroom area and took 10 guns from the used gun cabinet, only to realize he was locked inside. The manager says Chapman managed to get out through the vents, but lost his entire bag of stolen guns on the way out.
Both suspects have active charges for burglary, attempted grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm.
The suspects are currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center and efforts are being made to bring them back to Greenville County on their charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.