GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 21-year-old, Samuel Bryson Pearson, has been captured after the say he was driving a stolen vehicle, fled deputies, and hit three patrol cars in the process.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's office Pearson was arrested around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, a deputy said they were flagged down to check on a man 'passed out' in a car near the clubhouse in the Blue Ridge Plantation neighborhood in Taylors.
The deputy approached the car, and as they were trying to make contact with the driver, the person threw the car into drive and sped away - striking the deputy's car! Luckily, the deputy was unharmed and they attempted a pursuit.
Eventually, the deputy lost sight of the car. An investigation followed, and soon deputies were able to determine that the suspect's car was a stolen 2008 Volvo Station Wagon.
Later Tuesday afternoon, around 4:45, deputies say they learned that the suspected car was parked at a residence on Hammett Road in Spartanburg County.
Working together, Spartanburg County and Greenville County deputies located the car, with Pearson sitting in the front seat. While they were trying to give verbal commands, Pearson again threw the car into drive and attempted to speed off.
This time, he hit two Spartanburg County patrol cars and narrowly missed a person.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has active warrants on Pearson for failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Warrants from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are also expected.
Right now Pearson is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to have a court appearance sometime Wednesday.
