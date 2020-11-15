HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a baby boy was found dead inside a home after the house caught fire early Sunday morning.
In a statement, HCSO says emergency crews were called to the home along McCracken Road in the North Hominy/Canton area in reference to a structure fire with entrapment. Once on scene, deputies say crews found the three-month-old infant inside the home. He had tragically died by the time crews found him.
Three other people, including a three-year-old boy, were able to get out of the home without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HCSO says the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now involved. Along with them, North Canton FD, Clyde FD, Junaluska FD, Jonathan Creek FD, the Haywood County Fire Marshal's Office, and Haywood County Emergency Services were involved in the response.
