SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said while deputies were investigating a series of package thefts from a Boiling Springs Community, they discovered a car theft that may be connected to the case.
The packages were stolen around 3 p.m. on Nov. 27
The car theft happened about 12 hours earlier at the Circle K on Asheville Highway in Inman.
Deputies said the owner of a gray Saturn sedan left the car running and unlocked when he went inside to make a purchase and remembered seeing 2 women in a white SUV parked near his car.
The Saturn with SC license plate MWQ 266 was gone when he exited the store, as was the white SUV, deputies said.
“From reviewing the surveillance video from the convenience store, the females in the white SUV appear to be the same suspects as the package larceny suspects, but in these photos, there is also a white male suspect with the 2 females,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo in a news release.
Deputies released photos of the women and the man in hopes that someone will recognize them.
SLIDESHOW - Surveillance photos of suspects in car theft case
“If anyone recognizes any of the 3 suspects, they are urged to contact Investigator Nathan Cole at (864) 503-4600, or email him at ncole@spartanburgcounty.org,” Bobo said. “Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.”
Bobo said the white Cadillac SUV the females were in was stolen from Greenville County last month. It was recovered behind a church on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg on Nov. 29.
“The gray Saturn hasn’t been located yet, and in this busy holiday season, we would remind citizens yet again to always lock their car doors, even at home, and to never leave their vehicles running unattended,” Bobo added.
