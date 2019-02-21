INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said a man was arrested Thursday morning on charges stemming from sexual battery of a nine-year-old girl.
Deputies said Hunter Marquise Butler, 20, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
According to warrants, Butler had sex with the victim on multiple occasions between January 1, 2015 and September 11, 2016.
Deputies said they began investigating in September 2018 after the victim’s mother checked the child’s social media accounts and reported the inappropriate communication she found. “The victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center, where she gave a credible disclosure against the suspect for offenses that occurred several years ago when the victim was 9 years old,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news release.
Bobo said investigators gave several opportunities for Butler to come in for an interview, but he repeatedly denied those requests.
“Our investigator discussed the case with the Solicitor’s Office and then a magistrate, who approved the four warrant,” Bobo said.
The warrants were signed on Wednesday and deputies said Butler was served and arrested on Thursday.
