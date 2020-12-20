INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a woman was arrested and accused of shooting her husband early Sunday morning.
Warrants obtained from SCSO by FOX Carolina say deputies were called to the home of 40-year-old Natasha Harris on Belle Terre Court around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies say her husband was taken away by EMS for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and then found her inside with her hands raised. She directed them to a Glock 9mm gun on the kitchen counter, which was cleared by deputies. They confirmed they found a spent casing in the chamber, and found another magazine for the pistol upstairs.
Harris was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was granted bonds totaling $25,000. As of writing, Harris remained behind bars.
