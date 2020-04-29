ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies say they are out along Lakeshore Drive investigating a shooting incident that left two people injured.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:52 p.m. Deputies say when they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were advised that another person had also been shot - and was currently at a residence on Thomason Circle.
Both individuals have since been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Forensic investigators and detectives are currently investigating, though they say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
