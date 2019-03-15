GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they are searching for suspects after someone broke into the Martin Garden Center on Martin Road and sprayed thousands of plants with orange herbicide.
It happened sometime between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
An employee arrived to work and discovered that around 15,000 plants had been sprayed.
Deputies said the suspects also poured herbicide into a water tub used in the nursery’s water supply system.
Martin Nursery reported the damage to be around $150,000.
The owner said Thursday the nursery would be closed until further notice as they wash the plants off and determine which will have to be clipped.
“At this time, investigators have not been able to collect in valuable video surveillance and do not have any suspect information,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Deputies ask for anyone who might have information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
