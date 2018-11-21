EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Dacusville Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire.
A passing driver saw the fire on Dacusville Highway in Easley and called it in just after 8:30 a.m. deputies said.
When emergency crews arrived, deputies said they found a small building on fire that was completely destroyed.
An adult, believed to be a male, was found dead inside the remains of the structure and an adult female was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire.
“The relationship between the two parties is still unknown and authorities have not yet determined whether they were residing inside the location or just present when the fire started,” Chief Deputy Creed Hashe stated in a news release.
Hashe said the investigation is in its early stages and additional info will be forthcoming.
